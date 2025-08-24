+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin (DOGE) now has a market cap of $36.99 billion, which is 4.5 times bigger than Shiba Inu (SHIB), sitting at $8.14 billion. While SHIB continues to experience price swings with fewer new drivers, many investors are looking to new meme coins that are moving up faster, have more dedicated fans, and have more room to grow. Among them, three stand out as top buys for 2025, led by Little Pepe (LILPEPE), followed by Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe Coin (PEPE).

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Top Meme Coin to Buy

While established tokens like DOGE and PEPE continue to draw attention, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is emerging as the fresh favorite for investors seeking high-growth opportunities. Branded as the only chain where sniper bots don’t work, Little Pepe is positioning itself as a safe haven for retail investors who want fairness in trading—a feature that instantly separates it from other meme projects. Its presale success is another reason why LILPEPE is grabbing headlines. Currently priced at $0.0020 per token in its eleventh presale stage, the project has already raised over $21.10 million. The tenth stage sold out ahead of schedule, highlighting strong investor demand and a growing community of early adopters. Analysts predict LILPEPE could rally by an astounding 42,000% as it gains traction post-presale, especially with the backing of anonymous experts who previously played key roles in shaping top meme tokens in the market. Also, according to ChatGPT-5 data, LILPEPE tops other meme coins in the question volume trend.

The fact that CoinMarketCap has already listed Little Pepe underscores its credibility and growing recognition. LILPEPE’s roadmap presents a mix of humor and ambition, branding itself as a project “cooking in the cryptowomb.” This playful identity resonates with meme culture while still carrying strong fundamentals to attract traders and long-term holders. The presale performance signals trust in the project. Community engagement is further boosted by ongoing giveaways, where 10 lucky winners will each receive $77,000 worth of $LILPEPE tokens. These initiatives not only reward early supporters but also strengthen LILPEPE’s reputation as a meme coin built for its holders.

Dogecoin (DOGE): The Undisputed Meme King

Even with fresh tokens popping up regularly, Dogecoin still carries the crown. Its market cap is almost $37 billion, putting it comfortably ahead of the pack, due to steady backing from everyday traders, big investors, and even celebrities. Currently priced at $0.2458, DOGE jumped 22.26% over the past month. This gives it solid traction as we look toward 2025. While SHIB lacks strong drivers for growth, DOGE keeps gaining ground through wider acceptance, a loyal fanbase, and ongoing rumors of it being added to big payment networks. True, Dogecoin won’t skyrocket the way some new tokens like Little Pepe might. Still, its position as the original and most trusted meme coin makes it a safe bet for investors who want a steady piece of the sector.

Pepe Coin (PEPE): A Technical Setup for Growth

Another crypto worth watching closely is Pepe Coin (PEPE). Right now, PEPE trades at about $0.00001287, up 32% since hitting its July low. That bounce shows it still has energy as we move into 2025. On the charts, the setup looks promising. A cup-and-handle pattern is forming on the weekly graph, and if the price pushes past $0.000014, we could see it jump to $0.0000227—an extra 62% up. Adding to this, a $74 million spike in open interest signals growing optimism among traders, while whale accumulation of 48 trillion tokens worth $385 million highlights confidence from larger investors. Social media engagement on platforms like X has further amplified PEPE’s visibility, cementing its spot as a strong meme coin pick.

The Bottom Line

