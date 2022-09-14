3 Pakistani soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists

Three Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in Kurram district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistani military said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The terrorists from the Afghan side of the border opened fire on troops in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army's media wing.

The statement said that the Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and three soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire.

Terrorists also suffered heavy casualties in retaliatory fire, it said.

News.Az