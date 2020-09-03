3 PSG players, including Neymar, test positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French club said Wednesday, according to AP.

PSG did not name the players but sports daily L’Équipe reported that Neymar is among the positive cases.

PSG has not played since losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last month. It will start its French league campaign on Sept. 10.

After their loss to Bayern, several PSG players took a few days off in Ibiza. L’Équipe identified the players who tested positive as Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, noting that they were part of the trip to the Spanish island.

