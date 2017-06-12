3 takeaways on French parliamentary election’s first round

+ ↺ − 16 px

La République En Marche is on track to win a staggering majority in the 2nd round on June 18.

French voters on Sunday gave their new President Emmanuel Macron a strong parliamentary majority to implement his electoral platform.

La République En Marche, the party Macron created last year, received about 32 percent of the vote in the first round of elections to the National Assembly. That puts it on track to obtain a staggering majority of seats after the election runoff June 18.

According to pollsters’ estimates Sunday night, the party could get between 400 and 440 seats in the 577-strong lower house of parliament. Its main opposition would be the mainstream conservative Les Républicains, which would obtain around 100 seats.

