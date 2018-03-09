3 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender in southeast Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three members of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization have surrendered to Turkish security forces, according to a military statement on Thursday.

The Turkish General Staff said the terrorists had fled the YPG/PKK’s shelters in northern Iraq and surrendered to security forces in Silopi district of Turkey’s southeastern Sirnak province, Anado

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.

The military went on to say that Turkish security forces detonated an improvised explosive device in Dicle district of southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

In the southeastern Hakkari province, security forces seized a Dochka anti-aircraft weapon and a rocket launcher during the operation.

