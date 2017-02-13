30 'Daesh terrorists neutralized' in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

143 Daesh targets were also destroyed during Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield.

At least 30 Daesh terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Syria in the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield, according to a Turkish General Staff statement released early Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to refer to terrorists killed, wounded or captured.

In addition, 143 Daesh targets, including shelters, headquarters, defense positions and vehicles were hit by Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters with Turkish army support, the statement said.

Turkish fighter jets also destroyed 51 buildings being used as hideouts.

The Turkish military is supporting FSA fighters in liberating Al-Bab, a strategic town held by Daesh.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border using FSA fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

News.Az

