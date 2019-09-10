30 events to be held during second Nasimi Festival in Azerbaijan

A number of innovations are expected during the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality to be held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 1, Trend reports on September 10.

The festival will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

About 30 events will be held within the festival, which will be organized for the second time in Baku, as well as in Shamakhi, the birthplace of great Azerbaijani thinker and poet Imadaddin Nasimi.

