30 killed in bus accident in western DR Congo

At least 30 people were killed and several others injured in a bus accident in the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials said.

The accident occurred on Sunday in the western Mbanza-Ngungu city.

Vital Kamerhe, chief of staff of the country’s president said at least 30 people were killed and 16 others injured.

"The President of the Republic, who was invited to attend the enthronement of the Emperor of Japan, has decided to cancel this trip as a result of this accident," Kamerhe said in a statement.

Didier Nsimba, an administrative official of Mbanza-Ngungu city, confirmed the accident, saying it occurred as a result of brake failure. He also said the bus caught fire after the accident, according to UN-sponsored Radio Okapi.

Road accidents are common in Democratic Republic of Congo, where both vehicles and roads are often poorly maintained.

Last month, 25 killed in bus accident in western DRC.

News.Az

News.Az