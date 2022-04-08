30 years of Azerbaijan-Israel diplomatic ties marked in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on Friday hosted an event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Israeli Minister of Tourism, co-chair of the Azerbaijani-Israeli intergovernmental commission Yoel Razvozov, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva and Israeli Ambassador to Baku George Deek.

The diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel were established on April 7, 1992.

