30 years of Azerbaijan-UK diplomatic ties marked in Baku (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday hosted an event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, UK Ambassador James Sharp, as well as British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson, who is on a visit to the country.

Speakers at the event praised the development of relations between the two countries in many areas.

