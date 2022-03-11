Yandex metrika counter

30 years of Azerbaijan-UK diplomatic ties marked in Baku (PHOTO)

  • Politics
  • Share
30 years of Azerbaijan-UK diplomatic ties marked in Baku (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Friday hosted an event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, UK Ambassador James Sharp, as well as British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson, who is on a visit to the country.

Speakers at the event praised the development of relations between the two countries in many areas.

News about - 30 years of Azerbaijan-UK diplomatic ties marked in Baku (PHOTO)

News about - 30 years of Azerbaijan-UK diplomatic ties marked in Baku (PHOTO)

News about - 30 years of Azerbaijan-UK diplomatic ties marked in Baku (PHOTO)


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      