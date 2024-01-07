300 trucks pass through border checkpoint on Astarachay highway bridge in a day: Iranian minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new highway bridge built between Azerbaijan and Iran across Astarachay river will help boost trade and transit relations between the two countries, as well as promote economic growth, said Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash, News.Az reports.

According to him, 300 trucks pass through the border checkpoint on Astarachay highway bridge in a day, while only 200 vehicles could pass through the old bridge during a day.

The Iranian minister noted that the negotiations with Russia and Azerbaijan over the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway had yielded positive results.

"Russia will provide a loan of 1.3 billion euros for the continuation of the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, which is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027. The commissioning of this road will connect the railway systems of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia,” the minister added.

News.Az