301 killed, 385 injured in seasonal floods, natural disasters in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 301 people have lost their lives and 385 others sustained injuries from seasonal flash floods and related natural disasters sweeping across Afghanistan over the past 10 weeks, Xinhua reported.

The disasters have also wreaked widespread devastation on infrastructure and livelihoods, according to Hafiz Mohammad Yusuf Hammad, spokesperson for the country's National Disaster Management Authority, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Nearly 2,000 homes have been completely razed, while an additional 7,187 have sustained partial damage, said Hammad, adding that around 580 km of roads have been washed away, and agricultural produce spanning more than 30,300 acres of farmland has been submerged or destroyed.

A total of 18,812 families have been affected nationwide, the official added.

Afghanistan ranks among the most disaster-prone countries in the world, with flash floods, landslides, droughts, and avalanches repeatedly claiming lives, resulting in substantial economic impacts and displacing families.

News.Az