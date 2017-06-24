31-year-old Azerbaijani appointed adviser to Georgian state minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

31-year-old Ayaz Mammadov has been appointed Advisor to the Georgian state minister on issues of reconciliation and civil equality.

Prior to that Mammadov worked in the regional tax inspection.

Mammadov who will oversee the region of Kvemo-Kartli is a graduate of the faculty of law of the State University named after Ilya Chavchavadze and School of State Management named after Zurab Zhvaniya. He is married and has a son.

News.Az

