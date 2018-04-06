33 Daesh suspects arrested in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 33 foreigners were arrested in Istanbul for alleged links with the Daesh terror group Friday, according to police.

Anti-terrorist police teams raided 16 locations in 10 districts simultaneously after they were tipped off about the presence of Daesh suspects planning terrorist attacks, according to Anadolu Agency.

No information about the nationalities of the Daesh suspects was provided.

News.Az

