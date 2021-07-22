Yandex metrika counter

33 dead, 8 missing in China's flood-hit Henan

  • World
  • Share
33 dead, 8 missing in China's flood-hit Henan

Torrential rain has affected about 3 million people in central China's Henan Province, with 33 reported dead and eight still missing as of 4 a.m. Thursday, local authorities said, Xinhua reports. 

A total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, said the provincial emergency management department.

Rainwater has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops, causing a direct economic loss of about 1.22 billion yuan (about 188.6 million U.S. dollars).


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      