33 dead, 8 missing in China's flood-hit Henan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Torrential rain has affected about 3 million people in central China's Henan Province, with 33 reported dead and eight still missing as of 4 a.m. Thursday, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.

A total of 376,000 local residents have been relocated to safe places, said the provincial emergency management department.

Rainwater has damaged more than 215,200 hectares of crops, causing a direct economic loss of about 1.22 billion yuan (about 188.6 million U.S. dollars).

News.Az