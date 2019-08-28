33 people hospitalised after poisoning at wedding in Ismayilli

33 people hospitalised after poisoning at wedding in Ismayilli

Massive poisoning happened in the wedding ceremony in Gazli village of Ismayilli district of Azerbaijan, APA’s local bureau reports.

The incident happened last night at the circumcision wedding ceremony that Huseynov Mushvig organized for his son.

The situation of 25 people worsened, vomiting and diarrhea symptoms observed. Owner of the wedding immediately called Ismayilli District Central Hospital.

Ministry of Health released information regarding poisoning happened in Ismayilli.

Totally 33 people hospitalized. 4 of them, including 2 children stayed there as for 9:30. It is expected that they will be released soon.

