$3.4B invested in projects of Azerbaijan's tech parks, industrial quarters

The total investment in projects implemented by residents of technology parks and industrial quarters is estimated at $3.8 billion in Azerbaijan, the country's Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at the conference "Application of Standards: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey", Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that currently, residents of industrial parks and quarters have already invested $3.4 billion in projects.

"To date, nine industrial parks and quarters have been created in Azerbaijan, where 82 residents are registered," Safarov said.

The deputy minister added that 45 residents have already begun production activities.

