35 more families relocated to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city presented with house keys (PHOTO)

Another 35 families (134 people) relocated to the city of Fuzuli under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports.

The families were welcomed by the employees of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

A total of 631 families (2379 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

