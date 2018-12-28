367 migrants rescued off northern Morocco

+ ↺ − 16 px

Morocco's navy coast guards rescued Thursday 367 illegal migrants in the Mediterranean, the Moroccan army said, Xinhua reports.

The rescued were onboard several boats, the army added.

The majority of the rescued are from sub-Saharan African nations, the same source said, noting that they included many women and children.

The migrants were brought safely to the neighboring ports, the same source added.

Morocco has witnessed a significant hike in illegal migration attempts in 2018. According to the Moroccan Interior Ministry, the authorities have foiled over 76,000 illegal immigration attempts between January and November 2018.

News.Az

News.Az