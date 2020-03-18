37 out of 408 patients at Moscow hospital test positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 400 people are now undergoing treatment at Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital and 37 of them have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the city’s anti

"Now there are 408 people at the hospital, and 37 of them have been diagnosed with the coronavirus," the response center cited chief doctor Denis Protsenko as saying.

On Tuesday, one patient, who had been in intensive care, moved to an isolation ward to continue treatment, he said. "Now we consider that he is in stable condition and we continue all the necessary treatment. All patients are receiving medical assistance in full and are being provided with individual treatment."

Since the new medical facility opened, some 106 patients quarantined over the suspected coronavirus have been discharged. Some 40 people were discharged on Tuesday. "Each of them had tested negative for the coronavirus twice," it said. At the moment, none of the patients have had serious symptoms of the disease.

Patients are discharged from hospital only after testing negative for the coronavirus twice, with no symptoms of the disease and after 14 days since returning from coronavirus-hit countries or contacting with sick persons.

News.Az

