39 more students admitted to internship in one of Baku's most luxurious hotels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Students from Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University are participating in the internship program at Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers.

Actively participating in Azerbaijan’s employment growth strategy and supporting social responsibility initiatives, Fairmont Baku continues its strong contribution to these directions this year as well.

Thereby the recruitment process for internship program announced earlier this year has already been completed. After the selection process, 39 students were qualified and selected for the internship program. This year students from Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University get an unmatched opportunity to apply the theoretical knowledge acquired in the university into practice at one of Baku’s most luxurious hotels. Interns who had successfully completed all interview stages already joined us for 5-month journey within various departments, ranging from Front Office to Sales & Marketing.

182 students from Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University, British Council and «Asan Xidmət» participated in the internship program since its establishment.

Moreover, 23 students who had completed their internships successfully since 2014 received full-time job offers and decided to continue their journey with Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers. Some of them recognized for their great performance and strive for service excellence and promoted to mid-senior management positions.

“As a Hotel, we are very happy to give the opportunity for the students who are the future of hospitality industry. This Internship Program is a great project for students to gain experience in a real workplace, to see and put what they have learnt at the university into action, and to be exposed to real work situations beyond those taught in the textbooks,” said HR Director, Agil Allahverdiyev.

About Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers

Offering the best city skyline and Caspian Sea views in the town Fairmont Baku, Flame Towers designed to exceed five-star standards and services, brings 318 superbly appointed guest rooms, suite and serviced apartments. The spa-like marble bathrooms come with exclusive Le Labo Rose 31 bathroom amenities. Guests are offered rooms with iPod dock station and a coffee machine. Limited number of rooms offers access to Fairmont Gold Lounge. Located on the 19th floor, Fairmont Gold Lounge offers exclusive complimentary service with buffet breakfast, soft and local alcoholic beverages and canapés throughout the day. A rich variety of dishes is served at Le Bistro Restaurant, which offers French and local cuisine. Signature cocktails and shisha can be enjoyed at Nur Lounge Bar. Luxurious spa treatments are provided in ESPA center, including hamam, sauna and different massages. Guests can also take a dip into the outdoor swimming pool or work out in the fitness center. Hotel offers wireless internet access in all guestrooms, a feature that is complimentary for our Fairmont President's Club members.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts connects guests to the very best of its destinations, providing travelers with memorable travel experiences, thoughtful and attentive service and luxury hotels that are truly unforgettable. Each Fairmont property reflects the locale’s energy, culture and history through locally inspired cuisine, spirited bars and lounges and distinctive design and decor. With more than 70 hotels globally, and many more in development, the Fairmont collection boasts some of the most iconic hotels in the world, including The Plaza in New York, The Savoy in London, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai and Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Québec City. Fairmont is owned by FRHI Hotels & Resorts, a leading global hotel company that operates more than 130 hotels and branded residential properties under the Raffles, Fairmont and Swissôtel brands

For more information or reservations, please visit http://www.fairmont.com/baku/

News.Az

News.Az