3mln AZN allocated for reconstruction of water supply systems in ‘White City’

3mln AZN allocated for reconstruction of water supply systems in ‘White City’

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures for the reconstruction of the water supply, sewage, and rainwater systems in the “

For this purpose, an amount of 3 million manats has been allocated to Azersu OJSC.

The Ministry of Finance is due to provide funding in the amount designated. 

News.Az


