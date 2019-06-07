3rd European Games in 2023 look set for Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final deadline for the submission of the completed candidature documents for the 3rd edition of the European Games in 2023 passed on 31 May and the European Olympic Committees (EOC) confirms that one application has been received from the NOC of Poland as a joint bid from the city of Krakow and the Malopolska Region, said a message posted on EOC's website.

The official election of the European Games 2023 host will take place at an extraordinary EOC General Assembly in Minsk on 22 June.

The first European Games kicked was held in Baku on June 12-28, 2015. The grandiose event hosted 20 sports – 16 Olympic and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe came to Baku to represent their nations over 17 days of competition. Baku was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.

