4 best cryptos to buy the dip on in August: Remittix, Cardano, Solana and Dogecoin

The best opportunities emerge during market dips; when panic sellers exit and smart money steps in. August 2025 is delivering exactly that, with whales rotating into projects that combine real adoption, resilient fundamentals and explosive upside potential.

While blue chips like Cardano, Solana and Dogecoin offer attractive rebound setups, the standout is Remittix (RTX) the under-$1 token solving trillion-dollar payment inefficiencies that whales are already calling “The Next XRP.”

Cardano tests critical support levels with bullish technical setup

Cardano trades at $0.907 after a 3.5% dip, pressing into $0.90–$0.91 support. Despite pressure, ADA’s futures volume surged to $6.96B, showing institutions are loading up. Technicals point to a bullish breakout from consolidation, with the TD Sequential flashing buy signals.

If support holds, ADA could rally to $0.955 by August 31st, with upside to $1.17 in September. Oversold conditions, whale demand and triangle breakout potential make ADA one of the best cryptos to buy the dip for long-term blockchain exposure.

Solana Whales Buy Aggressively During 18% Correction Phase

SOL corrected nearly 19% to $160.55, but whales are buying aggressively. Long-term holders are accumulating and the Hodler Net Position Change jumped 102% in four days.

As long as $158.80 holds, SOL could rebound to $176–$184, offering 25% upside from current levels. With a booming ecosystem, whale conviction and 95% odds for a Solana ETF in 2025, dip buyers see SOL as the next big altcoin rebound play.

Dogecoin golden cross formation attracts strategic buying interest

Dogecoin just flashed its first golden cross since November 2024, a signal that preceded a 130% rally last time. Despite a 3% dip to $0.215, whales are loading DOGE, betting history repeats.

Targets of $0.42–$0.48 are on the table, with conservative forecasts putting DOGE between $0.211 and $0.227 short term. For traders seeking a high-upside meme with whale backing, DOGE is a cheap entry before momentum reignites.

Remittix emerges as premier cross-chain DeFi project during market correction

Here’s where the real money is moving: Remittix (RTX). While other altcoins wobble, RTX has raised $20.4M+ and sold 609M tokens at just $0.0969. It’s solving a trillion-dollar problem of direct crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries with instant settlement, real-time FX conversion and institutional-grade APIs.

This isn’t speculation. RTX is already delivering: BitMart listing secured at $20M raised, a beta wallet launching September 15th and CertiK-audited contracts that position RTX as the fastest-growing crypto of 2025. Whales are rotating out of XRP into RTX because it offers more innovation, faster adoption and stronger tokenomics.

Why smart money considers RTX the ultimate dip-buy

Borderless crypto-to-bank payments live in 30+ countries

Enterprise-ready APIs attracting corporate adoption

$20,4M+ raised with exchange listings confirmed

Deflationary model designed for long-term value

Under $1 price point before mainstream explosion

$22M milestone = Next CEX listing (Don’t miss it)

The next milestone at $22 Million triggers another major CEX listing. Once that hits, retail FOMO takes over and today’s under-$1 entry point disappears.

Early movers in RTX stand to capture life-changing upside. Latecomers will chase it on open markets at multiples higher. If you missed XRP’s breakout, this is your second chance. The clock is ticking to buy RTX before $22M is reached.

News.Az