4 dead, 18 wounded in bus crash in central Turkey
- 14 Aug 2017 07:08
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 124415
- World
At least four people were killed and 18 others wounded early Monday in a bus crash on the Konya-Ankara highway.
Report informs citing the Haber7 that the accident occurred in Ankara as the coach was on its way to the southern coastal province of Hatay from Erdek, a town in the northwestern province of Balikesir.
The bus, which was carrying 49 people, reportedly ran into a cattle and slid off the highway.
Rescue efforts are ongoing.
News.Az