Yandex metrika counter

4, including infant, killed after shooting in Florida

  • World
  • Share
4, including infant, killed after shooting in Florida

Four people, including an infant, were killed on Sunday in Lakeland, southeastern U.S. state Florida, Xinhua reported. 

An 11-year-old girl was injured after being shot "multiple times" in the incident, said the reports.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the shootings took place at 4:30 a.m. in two separate houses, adding that the suspect surrendered after being wounded in a shootout with police.

No police were injured in the shootout, he added.

The suspect reportedly was a survivalist "who came for a gunfight" and admitted to using methamphetamine.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      