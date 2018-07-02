4 killed in car accident in Armenia's Syunik

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four people, including two children, were killed in a car crash in Armenia's Syunik province.

VAZ 2107 vehicle collided with a another car which was parked on Yerevan-Meghri highway. The passengers of VAZ 2107 vehicle, including 10 and 15 year old children died at the scene, Shamshyan.com website reported.

The driver and another passenger Arman Darbinyan, 9, have been taken to hospital.

News.Az

