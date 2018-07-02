4-nation military drill launched in central Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armed forces from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus join the drill that will continue till July 6.

Anatolia’s Phoenix 2018 military drill hosted by Turkey began on Sunday with the participation of Azerbaijan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Saudi Arabia, according to Anadolu Agency.

Anatolia’s Phoenix military drill has been hosted by Turkish Armed Forces since 2009 at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in the central Konya province, according to the Turkish General Staff on Sunday.

The exercise, which will test the common personnel rescue procedures in operational environment, will end on July 6.

News.Az

