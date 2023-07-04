4 people killed, 4 others injured in Philadelphia mass shooting
Four people were killed and four others were injured Monday night in a mass shooting in the US city of Philadelphia, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.
Police said there were multiple gunshots in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia and a suspect was in custody.
The male suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun, they said.
At least two children were among those shot, but it is not clear whether they were killed.