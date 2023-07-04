Yandex metrika counter

4 people killed, 4 others injured in Philadelphia mass shooting

  • World
  • Share
4 people killed, 4 others injured in Philadelphia mass shooting

Four people were killed and four others were injured Monday night in a mass shooting in the US city of Philadelphia, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Police said there were multiple gunshots in the Kingsessing section of southwest Philadelphia and a suspect was in custody.

The male suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun, they said.

At least two children were among those shot, but it is not clear whether they were killed.

News.Az  


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      