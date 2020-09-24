4 terrorists 'neutralized' in southeastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security forces "neutralized" at least four terrorists in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

As part of Operation Yildirim-1, the terrorists were targeted by the local gendarmerie command in Kato Jirka in the Beytussebap district, it said.

The operation in the region is ongoing, the ministry added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the terrorist PKK has been active in the region.

This summer, Turkey launched a series of security operations to neutralize terrorists believed to be hiding out in the country's east and southeast.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

News.Az