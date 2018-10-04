Yandex metrika counter

4 Turkish soldiers martyred in PKK terror attack

  • Region
  • Share
4 Turkish soldiers martyred in PKK terror attack

Five others wounded in attack in southeastern Turkey, according to Batman Governor's Office

Four Turkish soldiers were martyred, five others wounded in a PKK terror attack on Thursday in southeastern Batman province, according to the local governorship, Anadolu Agency reports. 

In a statement, the Batman Governor’s Office said the terrorists detonated an improvised explosive planted in the road when an armored military vehicle was passing through the rural area of Gercus district.

A wide-scale operation has been launched in the area to nab the terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      