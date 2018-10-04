4 Turkish soldiers martyred in PKK terror attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five others wounded in attack in southeastern Turkey, according to Batman Governor's Office

Four Turkish soldiers were martyred, five others wounded in a PKK terror attack on Thursday in southeastern Batman province, according to the local governorship, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Batman Governor’s Office said the terrorists detonated an improvised explosive planted in the road when an armored military vehicle was passing through the rural area of Gercus district.

A wide-scale operation has been launched in the area to nab the terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

