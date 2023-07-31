40 killed, hundreds injured when suspected suicide bombing hits ahead of rally in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a suspected suicide bombing, at least 40 people were killed and hundreds injured ahead of a public rally in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday evening, police reported.

The explosion took place at around 5 p.m. local time (1200GMT), an hour before the event was scheduled to begin in the tribal Bajaur district, located near the border with Afghanistan, police said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The rally had been organized by the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI), a coalition partner in the federal government. Regional Police Chief Nasir Satti told reporters that the explosion, the fourth in less than three weeks in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkwa province, appears to be an act of a suicide bomber.

District health official Dr. Faisal Kamal told reporters that more than 40 bodies have been brought to the local government hospital. Earlier, Provincial Information Minister Feroz Jamal told reporters that there were over 200 injured.

Health officials fear the death toll could rise, as several of the injured are in critical condition.

The dead included local JUI chief Maulana Ziaullah. A cameraman from local broadcaster Geo News was also critically injured, the channel said.

Helicopters have been sent to lift the critically injured to the provincial capital Peshawar and other hospitals. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident, directing the security forces to go "all out" to bring the terrorists involved in the blast to justice.

Footage aired on local broadcaster Samaa News showed JUI members and rescue workers carrying bodies and the injured to ambulances as plumes of smoke billowed upward.

Another clip showed honking ambulances rushing the bodies and injured to the hospital, while several injured were being carried by JUI workers to health facilities.

News.Az