42-year-old woman in Kahramanmaras pulled alive from debris 257 hours after

42-year-old woman in southern Kahramanmaras province pulled alive from debris 257 hours after the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, News.az reports.

She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

At least 36,187 people were killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southeastern Türkiye last week, the country's disaster agency said on Thursday.

The February 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

