4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia
- 06 Jun 2018 16:59
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred Wednesday in Armenia’s Lori Province.
The earthquake was recorded 8 km south of the city of Spitak. The center of the earthquake lies at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Shocks of 5-6 magnitude were felt in the cities of Spitak and Vanadzor, 3-4 magnitude in Gyumri and three magnitude in Yerevan.
