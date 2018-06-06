4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred Wednesday in Armenia’s Lori Province.

The earthquake was recorded 8 km south of the city of Spitak. The center of the earthquake lies at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Shocks of 5-6 magnitude were felt in the cities of Spitak and Vanadzor, 3-4 magnitude in Gyumri and three magnitude in Yerevan.

News.Az

