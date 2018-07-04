4.3-magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran on 2018-07-04, at 00:57:42 by local time, APA reports.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that the epicenter of the quake was located 97 kilometers northeast of the Bandar Abbas city.

The seismic center was located at a depth of one kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

