Yandex metrika counter

4.3-magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

  • World
  • Share
4.3-magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit southern Iran on 2018-07-04, at 00:57:42 by local time, APA reports.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said that the epicenter of the quake was located 97 kilometers northeast of the Bandar Abbas city.

The seismic center was located at a depth of one kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      