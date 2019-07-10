43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee wraps up in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The last meeting of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held in Baku July 10, Trend reports.

At the Baku session, 45 decisions were made, and 29 samples of heritage were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Opening the meeting, chairman of the organizing committee, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev highly appreciated the work carried out within 10 days.

Reminding that July 10 is the last day of the session, the minister said that the preparation of documents was completed July 9.

“Today a report and decisions made will be heard,” he said. “The report consists of two parts. The decisions in the report have already been made."

Then a brief report was heard. It was noted that the decisions made were edited and that 45 decisions were made during the session and 29 samples of heritage were included in the UNESCO List.

Expressing gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the session held in Baku, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center Mechtild Rossler said that important decisions were made during these days.

She highly appreciated the active participation of all members of the committees in the session, and presented the chairman of the Organizing Committee a book with information on cultural heritage included in the UNESCO World Committee List.

Representatives of Norway, Tunisia, Angola, Cuba, Burkina Faso, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Brazil, Uganda, Indonesia, Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guatemala, Australia, Zimbabwe, China and other countries highly appreciated the work of the session, expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan - the host country of the event. It was emphasized that the decisions made at the session contribute to the preservation of the world cultural heritage and their transfer to the next generations.

Expressing gratitude to all those who spoke for the sincere words, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Abulfas Garayev said that about 2,500 representatives participated in the Baku session. Over the past period, serious discussions were held, 166 areas were reviewed and 29 samples of heritage were included in the list.

Abulfas Garayev spoke about the significance of the event held by Azerbaijan, emphasizing that one of the main directions of the state policy of the country, along with the preservation and promotion of national and spiritual values, and cultural and historical heritage, is the international support for the protection and preservation of world heritage.

To this end, Azerbaijan, after gaining independence, has established close cooperation with UNESCO, contributing to the work of this international organization.

Azerbaijan, which in 2013 successfully held the eighth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO, with the same success holds the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue once every two years with the official partnership of UNESCO.

In accordance with the decision made at the 42nd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Azerbaijan received the right to hold the next session of this prestigious structure. The adoption of this decision, which is so important for Azerbaijan, indicates a high level of development of partnership relations with UNESCO.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the decent holding of a session in Baku, which lasted from June 30 to July 10, according to which the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was organized at high level in Baku.

The minister stressed that as part of the session, with the joint organization of the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, the UNESCO World Heritage Center; the International Center for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM); and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department and the State Service of Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development and Rehabilitation; the forums of monuments managers and young professionals were successfully held.

News.Az

