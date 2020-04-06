Yandex metrika counter

45 kids infected with Covid-19 in Kazakhstan

45 children have contracted coronavirus in Kazakhstan, chief sanitary doctor Aizhan Yessmagambetova revealed Monday.

"As of today, there are 45 registered coronavirus cases among children in the country. 4 children have been discharged from hospitals. The children are in moderate condition," Aizhan Yessmagambetova said at the briefing of the Central Communications Service, Kazinform reports.

Earlier it was reported that 20 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan today.

The number of people infected with coronavirus now stands at 604 in Kazakhstan.

News.Az 

