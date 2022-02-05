45 new coronavirus cases detected among Olympic arrivals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese authorities have detected 45 new cases of the coronavirus infection among those who arrived at the Beijing Olympic Games, the organizing committee’s statement published on Saturday said, News.Az reports.

On February 4, 287 Olympic-related arrivals entered China, including 138 athletes and team officials and 149 "other stakeholders." Following PCR-testing at the airport as well as at the Olympic village, 45 new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected, 25 of them were among athletes and officials and 20 - among other Olympic-related arrivals.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital will conclude on February 20, 2022.

News.Az