47 'Daesh terrorists neutralized' in northern Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish army hits 135 targets over 24 hours as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, General Staff says.

A total of 47 Daesh terrorists were “neutralized” in the last 24 hours as part of Turkey-backed Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the military announced Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to refer to terrorists who are killed, wounded or captured.

The Turkish Armed Forces also hit 135 Daesh targets in northern Syria, the General Staff said in a statement to mark the operation’s 164th day.

Turkish jets destroyed 64 targets, including 45 buildings, three bomb-laden vehicles and five headquarters used by the terrorists in the region around Al-Bab.

Operation Euphrates Shield began in late August 2016, to tighten border security, eliminate terror threats along Turkish borders and support opposition forces in Syria. The Free Syrian Army (FSA) is backed by Turkish forces as part of the operation.

FSA fighters have been concentrating on taking the Daesh-held town of Al-Bab, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of Aleppo.

News.Az

News.Az