Yandex metrika counter

485 million tons of oil extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli

  • Economics
  • Share
485 million tons of oil extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli

To date, 485 million tons of oil and 158 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been extracted from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field (ACG) of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the Caspian Oil and Gas Conference in Baku on May 30, Trend reports.

The minister noted that $36 billion has so far been invested in the ACG.

"Over the past 23 years, about $263 billion have been invested in the country's economy, of which $100.6 billion account for the oil sector," the minister said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      