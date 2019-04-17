“4th Barama Incubation Program” winners announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The selection round of the 4th Incubation Program conducted by Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of “Azercell Telecom” LLC with the view to support

6 out of 13 qualifying startups pitching their projects before the panel of juries obtained a chance to participate in the program. Thus, leaders of the succeeded teams, namely Fuad Gulmammadov, Tunjay Huseynov, Isa Zeynal, Mahammad Kekalov, Tural Zakaryazada and a foreign resident Javier Chau gained an opportunity to realize their projects at Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.

The selection to Barama Incubation Program consisted of two stages. In the first stage, the projects submitted for the program were evaluated by the center and selected projects were invited to the second stage, where the qualified teams pitched their projects with a business plan.

It is worth noting that, at the end of the 6-month incubation program, the product or service of the most successful startup will be presented to Azercell as a corporate client.

Information Technologies, Virtual games, Media, Medical Technologies (MedTech), Internet of Things (IoT), Financial Technologies (FinTech), Agricultural Technologies (AgTech), Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing and Business Solutions were major fields of preference in the incubation program.

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center supported by Azercell and PASHA Bank aims to burst the development of startup and digital ecosystem in the country, provides resident startups with free office support, professional consultation, training programs for the period of 6 months and gives them an opportunity to build strong relations with a professional business network.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan "Azercell Telecom" LLC was founded in 1996.

