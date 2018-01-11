4th ministerial meeting within Advisory Council of Southern Gas Corridor to be held in February

The date of the 4th meeting of energy ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has been defined.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reports that the meeting will be held on 15 February.

"Work is underway on preparation of the agenda and the program of the 4th ministerial meeting," the Ministry said.

The first meeting of energy ministers within the SGC Advisory Council was held on 12 February 2015, the 2nd meeting on 29 February 2016 and the 3rd meeting on 23 February 2017.

