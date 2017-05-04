4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

The forum on the theme “Advancing Intercultural Dialogue – New avenues for human security, peace and sustainable development” is organized in cooperation with UNESCO, the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the UN World Tourism Organization (WTO), the Council of Europe, the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the North-South Center of the Council of Europe, APA reports.

News.Az

News.Az