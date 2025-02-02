5 Arab countries reject forced displacement of Palestinians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign ministers of five Arab countries have issued a joint statement rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The statement, presented a unified stance against United States President Donald Trump’s call for Egypt and Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza.

Foreign ministers and officials from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Palestinian Authority and the Arab League said President Trump’s proposed move will threaten stability in the region, spread conflict and undermine prospects for peace.

News.Az