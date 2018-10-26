Yandex metrika counter

5 Daesh-linked suspects arrested in southern Turkey

Operation carried out by police counter-terrorism squads in Adana province

At least five people were arrested in southern Turkey early Friday for suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organization, Anadolu Agency reports. 

Police counter-terrorism squads carried out raids to apprehend the suspects in their homes in Adana province, said a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to clear Daesh terrorists from Turkey.

More than 300 people have lost their lives so far in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and rocket and gun attacks.

News.Az 


