5 Daesh-linked suspects arrested in southern Turkey
Operation carried out by police counter-terrorism squads in Adana province
At least five people were arrested in southern Turkey early Friday for suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organization, Anadolu Agency reports.
Police counter-terrorism squads carried out raids to apprehend the suspects in their homes in Adana province, said a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
Security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to clear Daesh terrorists from Turkey.
More than 300 people have lost their lives so far in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and rocket and gun attacks.
News.Az