5 killed, 44 injured after quake jolts southern Iran

Five people were killed, and 44 others were injured after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted southern Iran, spokesman for Iran's emergency medical organization Mojtaba Khaledi said, News.Az reports.

According to him, 22 victims were taken to hospitals, and another 22 received medical assistance.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran. The quake's epicenter was located 101 kilometers southwest of Bandar Abbas city. The seismic center was found at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The first shock was followed by aftershocks, the most powerful of them - magnitude 6.3.

News.Az