5 killed in east China tunnel fire

Five people were killed after a truck caught fire Tuesday night in a tunnel on an expressway in east China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 36 people have been sent to the hospital, five of whom died, according to the traffic police.

Rescue work was carried out immediately and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

