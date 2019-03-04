5 killed in medicopter crash in SW Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people were killed in a medical helicopter crash incident in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province in southwest of the country on Monday, a local official said.

'One medical helicopter belonging to the province's medical university crashed near Kiar County on duty,' the Political and security deputy of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Jafar Mardani said.



Ali Fath Nasirian , Governor of the Kiar city near where the incident took place, also confirmed the death toll, saying that all people aboard the craft have reportedly lost their lives.



The helicopter hit a power mast and caught fire after crashing into the land. Three crew members and two paramedics were killed in the crash. Their bodies have been taken out of the debris and transferred out of the place.



Some sources have announced that the helicopter had been on the way to help an expectant woman.

News.Az

