5 killed in Sydney shopping center stabbings

At least five people were killed in a stabbing spree at a shopping center in Sydney on Saturday, the police and emergency services said, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The alleged offender, who engaged with "about nine people" was shot dead by the police.

A spokesperson for the emergency services of New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, said that eight people, including a nine-month-old baby, have been stabbed and taken to hospitals across Sydney.

The baby has been taken to Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick, while other victims were taken to different nearby hospitals, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported, citing the spokesperson.

The condition of the victims is not known but they were being treated for trauma wounds.

Police said emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction in the eastern part of Sydney, just before 4 p.m. (local time) after reports of multiple people being stabbed, Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

"A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction," police said in a statement.

Footage aired on local broadcasters showed a large number of emergency vehicles and personnel.

Armed police could also be seen conducting a search on the roof where the car park is located.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called the mass stabbing "devastating."

Albanese said he has been briefed by Australian Federal Police after the attack by a man at Bondi Junction Westfield on a busy Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said: “I am horrified to hear about the events at Bondi Junction this afternoon. I want to thank NSW Police, emergency services and first responders and the community for their bravery in the face of this shocking incident.”

News.Az