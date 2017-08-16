Yandex metrika counter

5 people detained on suspicion of organizing terrorist act in Istanbul

Five people suspected of planning terrorist acts in Turkey were detained in Samsun.

Report informs citing the Haber7 that, according to the governor of Samsun, a house was searched in Ilkadim district where members of the ISIS were staying.

Samsun prosecutor's office decided to hold a search-and-arrest action on seven suspects in three different addresses.

Although, 5 of them were detained, the search of two more people continues. 

News.Az


